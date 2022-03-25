Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Fund run by Biden's son involved in financing biolabs in Ukraine

Published 44m ago

Share

Moscow - The investment fund Rosemont Seneca, currently managed by Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, funded the Pentagon's military biological program in Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday.

The fund has resources in the amount of at least 2.4 billion US dollars, said Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Story continues below Advertisment

The US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation, and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention were also involved in the funding and development of these programs, he added.

“The incoming documents have allowed us to trace patterns of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological facilities,” he said.

The official added that the defence ministry has official documentation proving that 30 Ukrainian laboratories were involved in military biological activities.

More on this

According to Kirillov, 16,000 biological samples have been exported to the United States and its allies from Ukraine.

For example, he said, 4,000 blood samples were taken from servicemen in Lviv, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev to study the prevalence of antibodies to hantavirus.

“This large-scale screening of the natural immunity of the populations was probably carried out to select the most dangerous biological agents for populations in certain regions,” he explained.

Story continues below Advertisment

He added that dangerous pathogens and their transporters were also exported from Ukraine.

The US government has not made any response to the claim yet.

Xinhua

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

warJoe BidenRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukraine Crisis

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello