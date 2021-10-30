G20 host: We must vaccinate 70% of world by mid-2022

Rome - G20 countries should ensure that 70 percent of the global population is vaccinated against Covid-19 by mid-2022, the Italian G20 presidency said Saturday. "We are very close to meeting the WHO’s target of vaccinating 40 percent of the global population by the end of 2021. Now we must do all we can to reach 70 percent by mid-2022," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

His remarks opened a two-day summit in Rome of world leaders who are expected to discuss efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as well as climate change and threats to the global economic recovery. Draghi noted that while more than 70 percent of people in developed countries have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, the percentage drops to around three percent in the poorest parts of the world. "These differences are morally unacceptable, and undermine the global recovery," Draghi said.