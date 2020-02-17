File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA)

Moscow - Several men, one of whom was armed with a crossbow, attacked staff at a medical facility in central Russia to steal a drink-driving test sample, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday. Two staff members had to be hospitalized due to head injuries sustained in the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in the town of Ozyorsk, Chelyabinsk region, the report said.

The test sample is believed to have implicated one of the attackers in drink-driving. The men then fled with the sample before police arrived, according to Interfax.

One of the suspected attackers has been detained, the report said. Authorities are considering a charge of severe disorderly conduct, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

dpa