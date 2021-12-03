Geneva places 2 000 people in quarantine after two Omicron cases

Zurich – The Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud have placed 2 000 people, most of them children, into quarantine after two cases of the Omicron variant were detected at an international school.

Geneva, a hub for international diplomats and home to the World Health Organization (WHO) which last week classified Omicron as a SARS-CoV-2 "variant of concern", had previously confirmed one case in an individual who had returned from South Africa and another suspected case linked to the same individual.

"Following two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant which attended the Châtaigneraie campus of the International School of Geneva this week, the cantonal medical services of the cantons of Vaud and Geneva have jointly taken the decision to quarantine all of the students and campus staff for ten days," Geneva health authorities said in a statement late on Thursday.

Switzerland has identified a handful of cases of the new variant spread across five cantons and imposed travel bans from southern Africa and quarantine requirements on arrivals from 23 countries including Japan, Britain and Canada.