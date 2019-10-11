London - An Austrian playwright who defended Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic was controversially awarded the Nobel Prize for literature on Thursday.
Peter Handke, a 76-year-old little known in the English-speaking world, has also been labelled a genocide denier over his views on the massacre of Muslims during the war in Bosnia. In a shock move, he was handed the £747,000 prize money by the Swedish Academy in a snub to favourites including Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood.
Handke, who has Slovenian heritage, was lambasted for speaking at the funeral of ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ Milosevic in Belgrade in 2006.
He has claimed Muslims had staged their own massacres in the besieged Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.