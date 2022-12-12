George L. Johnson, the last surviving Dambuster, has died at 101

George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson has died aged 101 – he was the last surviving original member of RAF 617 Squadron’s infamous “Dambusters” raid on Germany in 1943.

George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson was a bomb aimer in the infamous “Operation Chastise” raids carried out against Germany – more commonly known as the “Dambusters”.

The veteran Second World War’s 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command passed away peacefully in a UK care home on Wednesday evening, aged 101.

On the night of May 16-17, 1943, 19 Lancaster bombers from the RAF’s specially formed 617 Squadron carried out attacks on the Möhne, Eder and Sorpe dams in Germany’s industrial heartland, using the famous “bouncing bomb” designed by Barnes Wallis.

The raid, led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson, claimed the lives of 53 aircrew, with three others captured – eight aircraft were destroyed.

The Möhne and Eder dams were breached, causing catastrophic flooding of the Ruhr valley – the Sorpe Dam sustained only minor damage.