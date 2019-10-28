German boy, 12, dies at on cruise ship









A 12-year German boy died while onboard a Mediterranean cruise. Picture: MSC Cruises. A 12-year German boy died while aboard the MSC Divina cruise ship, the Daily Mail reported.

The boy had been feeling sick since the boat's first stop in Civitavecchia, and his condition only deteriorated.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He allegedly died around 3 am on Tuesday. The boy died from natural causes.





He was pronounced dead three hours from the Sardinia's southern coast. According to Daily Mail, the boy’s parents and two brothers were quarantined in a nearby hospital.





A spokesperson for MSC Cruises told Newsweek that the cause of the boy's death has not been identified yet.





The cruise liner told the publication that could not disclose any other information “out of respect for the deceased and his family, and to respect medical privacy.”





A spokesman for MSC Cruises says they're working with authorities and German embassy officials to assist the family in any way possible.





"We are offering our full support to the family at this extremely difficult time, and a dedicated care team onsite is providing support and comfort.





"We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and those affected,” the spokesman told the Daily Mail.





Earlier this year, 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand, died July 7 after falling from the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean International's Freedom of the Seas onto the concrete below when the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The family from Granger, Indiana, was on a Caribbean cruise with both sets of grandparents.

The family's attorney said Chloe's grandfather, identified by authorities as Salvatore Anello, placed the toddler on a railing next to what he thought was a glass window in a children's water play area. But the window had been opened, and Chloe tumbled out of it.



