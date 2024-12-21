German Chancellor Scholz visits Magdeburg After Christmas market attack that left five dead and over 200 injured

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited the site of a car-ramming attack on a crowded Christmas market that killed five people and injured more than 200 as he called for unity while condemning the "terrible catastrophe". Police arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor of psychiatry at the scene, next to the battered SUV that had ploughed through the festive crowd on Friday night, leaving a trail of carnage and bloodied casualties.

A sombre Scholz, dressed in black, was joined by national and regional politicians in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where they laid flowers outside the main church. He pledged that Germany would respond "with the full force of the law" to the attack but also called for unity as Germany has been rocked by a heated debate on immigration and security as it heads towards elections in February. The centre-left chancellor said it was important "that we stick together, that we link arms, that it is not hatred that determines our coexistence but the fact that we are a community that seeks a common future."

He said he was grateful for expressions of "solidarity ... from many, many countries around the world" and added that "it is good to hear that we as Germans are not alone in the face of this terrible catastrophe". Mourning and bereaved residents had already left candles, flowers and children's toys at the Johanneskirche church, where a memorial service was planned at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT). As Germany was reeling from the shocking attack, which came eight years after a jihadist strike on a Berlin Christmas market claimed 13 lives, more details emerged about the Saudi man under arrest.

Named by German media as Taleb A., he was a doctor who had lived in Germany since 2006 and held a permanent residence permit, working in a clinic near Magdeburg. He had long also worked as a rights activist who supported Saudi women and described himself as a "Saudi atheist". He had voiced strongly anti-Islam views, echoing the rhetoric of the far-right, according to his social media posts and past interviews. As his views expressed online grew more radical, he accused Germany's past governments of a plan to "Islamise Europe" and voiced fears he was being targeted by authorities.

The Bild daily reported that an initial drug test had proved positive, after police officers on Friday used a test kit that can detect narcotics ranging from cannabis to cocaine and methamphetamines. Sorrow and anger Surveillance video of the attack showed a black BMW driving at high speed straight through a dense crowd, running over or scattering bodies amid the festive stalls selling snacks, handicrafts and traditional mulled wine. Police said the vehicle drove "at least 400 metres across the Christmas market" on the city's central town hall square.

One woman told Die Welt daily: "I don't know what world we're living in, where someone would use such a peaceful event to spread terror." The sorrow and anger sparked by the latest attack, in which a child was killed, seemed set to inflame a heated debate on immigration. The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, which has focused on jihadist attacks in its campaign against immigrants, wrote on X: "When will this madness stop?"

"What happened today affects a lot of people. It affects us a lot," Fael Kelion, a 27-year-old Cameroonian living in the city, told AFP. "I think that since (the suspect) is a foreigner, the population will be unhappy, less welcoming," he said. Michael Raarig, 67 an engineer, told AFP that "I am sad, I am shocked. I never would have believed this could happen, here in an east German provincial town."

Rise in jihadist attacks He added that he believed the attack "will play into the hands of the AfD" which has had its strongest support in the formerly communist eastern Germany. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had recently called for vigilance at Christmas markets, although she said that authorities had not received any specific threats. Domestic security service the Office for the Protection of the Constitution had warned it considers Christmas markets an "ideologically suitable target for Islamist-motivated people".

Germany has in recent times seen a series of suspected Islamist attacks which have inflamed public opinion. The German government this year imposed new border controls with European neighbours and pledged to step up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers. Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who was also in Magdeburg, has pledged in his election campaign to show "zero tolerance" on crime and "stop illegal migration".