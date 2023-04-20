German court says no jurisdiction in Madeleine McCann suspect case

A German court said on Thursday it did not have jurisdiction to try the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann for unrelated sexual offences. The regional tribunal in Brunswick said it had decided it was "not competent" to hear the case against Christian B. because his "last known address" in Germany was in another state, Saxony-Anhalt.

"On the basis of the court's decision, the Brunswick justice system is also not competent in the 'Maddie' case," defence lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher said in an emailed statement. Prosecutors in Brunswick had charged Christian B. in October last year with three counts of rape and two sexual offences against children - unrelated to Maddie - between December 28, 2000 and June 11, 2017 in Portugal. As he is already serving a prison sentence on another conviction, he will stay behind bars despite the lifting of the Brunswick arrest warrant, the court said.

Prosecutors in other regions of Germany where the suspect lived must now decide whether to pursue the charges and stake a claim to jurisdiction. Christian B. is seen as the main suspect in the disappearance of the then three-year-old McCann from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3, 2007. McCann went missing from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz a few days before her fourth birthday, as her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of her has been found and no one has been charged over her disappearance. In June 2020, German prosecutors made the stunning revelation that they were investigating Christian B. in connection with the case, saying they had "concrete evidence" he killed Maddie. German prosecutors have said the McCann probe is ongoing.