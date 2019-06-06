Defendant Niels Hoegel who is charged with the killing of 100 patients as a nurse on an intensive care unit waits for the beginning of the third day of his trial in the court in Oldenburg, western Germany. Picture: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam//pool photo via AP

Berlin - A German court is expected to hand down its verdict on Thursday in the case of Niels Hoegel, the ex-nurse who admitted to killing patients with lethal injections and is being tried for 100 counts of murder. Hoegel, 42, is accused of randomly selecting patients and then injecting them with medication that led to heart failure or other complications between 2000 and 2005 in hospitals in the north-western cities of Oldenburg and Delmenhorst.

Public prosecutors claim he did this so he could try to resuscitate them, motivated by boredom or a desire to impress his colleagues with his medical skills. Many patients did not survive.

Hoegel was already found guilty of two counts of murder of patients in 2015, among other offences. He is currently a serving a lifelong jail sentence in Oldenburg.

Police officers stand in front of the temporary Oldenburg district court at the Weser Ems halls in Oldenburg, Germany, where a nurse serving a life sentence for two murders is on trial on charges that he killed a further 100 patients at two hospitals in Germany. Picture: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP

