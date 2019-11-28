File picture: Pexels

Marburg - A German court handed down a life sentence on Thursday to a former nurse who deliberately endangered newborns by giving them needless sedatives or anaesthetics. The court sitting in the central city of Marburg found that the 30-year-old woman, who was assigned to look after premature babies, had administered the drugs to three baby girls and found her guilty of attempted murder.

In a verdict that recalled the recent case of serial murderer and nurse Niels Hoegel, the court said the woman acted out of a craving for attention. Prosecutors had said the nurse administered the drugs in order to show off her skills in reviving infants.

The case is the latest in a series of crimes committed by medical staff at German hospitals. Serial murderer Hoegel is serving a life sentence after being found guilty of killing 85 patients with a similar motive, while working as a nurse at hospitals in northern Germany between 1999 and 2005.

The woman accepted her sentence without apparent emotion and was immediately detained.