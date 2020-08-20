German plane leaving to fetch gravely ill Navalny tonight - report

Berlin - An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up stricken Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper. Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and is currently in a coma fighting for his life in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. In 2018, Bizilj, a Slovenian-born activist and filmmaker, led a group of activists that arranged to have anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov brought to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Moscow. "An ambulance plane with specialists for coma patients will leave this evening," Bizilj told Bild. "If Navalny is in a state to be transported tomorrow morning, the plane will immediately fly to Berlin. His wife will accompany him." Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters earlier that Germany was ready to provide medical support to Navalny if it received a request to do so.

"If asked to we will provide him with medical assistance, including German hospitals, but the request has to come from there," she told a joint news conference held with French President Emmanuel Macron in southern France.

Bizilj did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Bild also reported that the Berlin Charite hospital was ready to treat Navalny. No one at the hospital was immediately available to comment.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, began feeling ill on a plane to Moscow on Thursday morning after drinking tea at an airport cafe in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

If his illness is confirmed as a poisoning, it would be the latest in a long series of such cases and suspected cases involving people who have fallen out with the Kremlin, which denies settling scores with its foes by murdering them.