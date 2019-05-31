Families and relatives of Islamic State militants are seen after they surrender themselves to the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in al-Ayadiya, northwest of Tal Afar. The German government has for the first time agreed to allow the children of IS members in Syria to be resettled in Germany, according to reports on Friday. File photo: Ari Jalal/Reuters.

Berlin - The German government has for the first time agreed to allow the children of Islamic State members in Syria to be resettled in Germany, according to media reports. The Foreign Ministry has "for some time" worked to get vulnerable children out of Syrian refugee camps, reported public broadcasters NDR and WDR along with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The ministry's efforts were revealed as part of a case under way before an administrative court in Berlin.

A request by dpa to the Foreign Ministry seeking confirmation went unanswered.

In the lawsuit that divulged the ministry's actions, an attorney is trying to get the government to bring two orphans from a Syrian refugee camp to their grandparents in Germany.

The mother of the two girls - aged 4 and nearly 2 years old - was a member of the Islamic State extremist group from the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

She is reported to have died in the battle for Baghuz, which was the militia's last stronghold in Syria until it fell earlier this year to Kurdish-led fighters.

Dirk Schoenian, the lawyer in the Berlin case, told the German media outlets that despite the ministry's best efforts, it remained unclear when the two girls may arrive in Germany.

He described the condition of the refugee camp they are in as appalling. "In two or three months, the children may no longer be alive," he was quoted as saying.

dpa