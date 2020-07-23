Ghislaine Maxwell vows appeal as judge unseals trove of documents on Jeffrey Epstein case

By Rex Brown/New York Daily News

New York - A Manhattan federal judge ordered the unsealing Thursday of dozens of documents about Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex trafficking scheme, but an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell vowed to appeal because the papers could impact her right to a fair trial.

The documents are part of a sprawling, mostly secret civil lawsuit brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell. Judge Loretta Preska is overseeing the methodical process of determining which papers should be made public.

Among the documents she ordered be unsealed: depositions of Maxwell and Giuffre, as well as one of a man identified as "John Doe 1."

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse in 1991. File picture: Chris Ison/PA via AP

Giuffre has said Epstein loaned her to Prince Andrew for sex while she was underage. Giuffre also claims she had sex with Epstein attorney Alan Dershowitz. Both men deny the allegations.