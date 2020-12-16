'Ghost boat’ washes up in Marshall Islands with 649 kilos of cocaine on board

Majuro, Marshall Islands - Marshall Islands police have found the Pacific nation's largest-ever haul of cocaine in an abandoned boat that washed up on a remote atoll after drifting on the high seas, potentially for years.

Attorney General Richard Hickson said the 5.5-metre (18-foot) fibreglass vessel was found at Ailuk atoll last week with 649 kilograms (1,430 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a compartment beneath the deck.

Hickson said the vessel most likely drifted across the Pacific from Central or South America. "It could have been drifting for a year or two," he said.

Police said the drugs, which were in one-kilogram packages marked with the letters "KW", were incinerated on Tuesday, aside from two packs that will be given to the US Drug Enforcement Agency for analysis.

Blocks of cocaine from an 18-foot fiberglass boat washed up on Ailuk Atoll, a remote atoll with about 400 people, in the Marshall Islands last week with 649 kilos of cocaine sealed in its hold under the deck. Picture: Marshall Islands Police Department/AFP

Debris from the Americas often washes up in the Marshalls after months or years at sea, driven by Pacific Ocean currents.