Designer Giorgio Armani, centre, accepts applause at the conclusion of the Emporio Armani men's Fall-Winter 2020/21 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN - Giorgio Armani accused the fashion industry on Friday of "raping" women with short-lived trends and sex-driven marketing. "I think it's time for me to say what I think. Women keep getting raped by designers," Armani, 85, told reporters on the sidelines of a show for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week.

"If a lady walks on the street and sees an ad with a woman with her boobs and arse in plain sight and she wants to be like that too, that's a way of raping her," Armani said. "You can rape a woman in many ways, either by throwing her in the basement or by suggesting that she dresses in a certain way."

Armani, known for his sober, elegant outfits, founded his label in 1975 and has built it into a global brand.

"In my show there are short skirts, long skirts, ample and tight trousers. I have given maximum freedom to women who can use all possibilities if they are sensible," he said.