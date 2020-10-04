Global Covid-19 cases closing in on 35 million, while deaths top 1 million
Washington - The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1 031 500, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday, the total number of cases stood at 34 791 855 and the fatalities rose to 1 031 528, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7 379 614 and 209 335, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6 473 544, while the country's death toll has soared to 100 842.
South Africa has the eighth highest number of infections
The other countries with the most cases are Brazil (4 880 523), Russia (1 198 663), Colombia (848 147), Peru (821 564), Argentina (790 818), Spain (789 932), Mexico (757 953), South Africa (679 716), France (629 492), the UK (482 654), Chile (468 471), Iran (468 119), Iraq (375 931), Bangladesh (367 565), and Saudi Arabia (335 997), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 145 388
The countries with a death toll above 10 000 are Mexico (78 880), the UK (42 407), Italy (35 968), Peru (32 609), France (32 171), Spain (32 086), Iran (26 746), Colombia (26 556), Russia (21 153), Argentina (20 795), South Africa (16 938), Chile (12 919), Ecuador (11 597), Indonesia (11 055) and Belgium (10 037).
IANS