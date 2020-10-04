Global Covid-19 cases closing in on 35 million, while deaths top 1 million

Washington - The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1 031 500, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, the total number of cases stood at 34 791 855 and the fatalities rose to 1 031 528, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7 379 614 and 209 335, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6 473 544, while the country's death toll has soared to 100 842.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of infections