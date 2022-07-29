Grain deal could boost Russia-Ukraine trust

Istanbul - The Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday that the Russian-Ukraine grain corridor deal could boost trust between the two sides if implemented properly. Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks in Istanbul during a press briefing following a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

"If implemented properly, the agreement could be a very crucial boost of trust between both sides,“ Cavusoglu said, noting the deal would allow the exports of not only Ukrainian grains but also Russian fertilizers. Speaking of the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul that has become operational, the Turkish minister said he hopes the exports will be continuous and reach the countries in urgent need. "In conflict, everybody loses, and similarly, in peace, everybody wins, as long as a just peace is established,“ said Cavusoglu, answering a question regarding whether the agreement could lead to a meeting of the opposing sides at foreign ministerial level.

“This conflict will end at a diplomatic table, no doubt. We exercise utmost efforts to bring the sides to the same table, and if they're ready, we would indeed be the host of such an endeavor,“ he added. Cavusoglu also detailed some of the plans to increase cooperation between Türkiye and Georgia, including improving the logistics between the two countries as well as expansions of the current free trade deals. Russia and Ukraine each signed a deal in Istanbul last Friday, respectively with Türkiye and the United Nations, to resume grain shipments to international markets via the Black Sea.

