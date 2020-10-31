Greece to shut most bars, restaurants in country for month from Tuesday

ATHENS - Greece will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month from 3 November to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The country has reported less cases of the novel coronavirus than most in Europe, but has seen a gradual increase in infections since early October.

Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, cinemas, museums and closed gyms will be shut from this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3, for a period of one month across northern Greece and Attica region, which includes the capital Athens.

A curfew on night-time movement, until now applicable to the hardest-hit areas, would be expanded across the country from midnight to 5.00 am.

"These new rules.. are focussed on two sources which are, verifiably, conducive to the spread of the virus; entertainment and the movement of people," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an public address.