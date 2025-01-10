Greenland's future should be determined without outside interference - Ambassador Barbin

Greenland is interested in developing mutually beneficial international cooperation with the United States, but is not considering the possibility of becoming part of the US, the island's future must be determined without outside interference, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik. "Greenland is interested in developing mutually beneficial international cooperation, including with the United States. The question of Greenland's fate should be decided on the basis of the expression of the will of the Greenlanders themselves within the framework of the current Danish legislation and without any outside interference," Barbin said.

US President-elect Donald Trump, due to assume office on January 20, in December 2024 called it "an absolute necessity" for the United States to own Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Danish Realm, thus commenting on his decision to appoint a new US ambassador to Denmark. Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede has since responded, saying that the island is not for sale. Trump told reporters earlier in January that he cannot guarantee he will not use military force to take over Greenland. Later, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said there are currently no military plans in place to take control over Greenland by force.