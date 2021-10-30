Groom refuses to budge while getting his make-up done despite pleas from wife-to-be

If women can do their make-up on their big day, why can’t get the guys do the same, right? This is exactly how this groom replied as he was getting his make-up done on their wedding day.

A video, uploaded by Instagram user glambykriti, shows an Indian bride reacting to a groom getting his make-up done has gone viral. It has been viewed 2.3 million times since it was uploaded on September 21. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAM BY KRITI (@glambykriti_) The clip shows the groom sitting in a chair as he got his make-up done while his bride-to-be was getting prepared for the big day. Eventually, the bride pleads with the groom to give her chance to get ready but he refuses to move and lets the make-up artist continue.

According to a report from India Today, when the groom was asked to let the bride get ready he simply said: “When girls can do make-up, why can't boys do so as well?“ The bride, still preparing to get ready (and probably by now, slightly irritated), then answered: “Only you will get ready. Should I come out looking like this?” As of Saturday, the Instagram reel has been viewed more than 2.3 million times and has received 112 466 likes at the time of publication.