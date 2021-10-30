Groom refuses to budge while getting his make-up done despite pleas from wife-to-be
If women can do their make-up on their big day, why can’t get the guys do the same, right?
This is exactly how this groom replied as he was getting his make-up done on their wedding day.
A video, uploaded by Instagram user glambykriti, shows an Indian bride reacting to a groom getting his make-up done has gone viral. It has been viewed 2.3 million times since it was uploaded on September 21.
The clip shows the groom sitting in a chair as he got his make-up done while his bride-to-be was getting prepared for the big day.
Eventually, the bride pleads with the groom to give her chance to get ready but he refuses to move and lets the make-up artist continue.
According to a report from India Today, when the groom was asked to let the bride get ready he simply said: “When girls can do make-up, why can't boys do so as well?“
The bride, still preparing to get ready (and probably by now, slightly irritated), then answered: “Only you will get ready. Should I come out looking like this?”
As of Saturday, the Instagram reel has been viewed more than 2.3 million times and has received 112 466 likes at the time of publication.
For those that are wondering, she eventually did manage to get her make-up done and needless to say, they both looked stunning.
