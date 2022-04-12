Gunman in gas mask shoots 10 in New York subway, Brooklyn shooter still on the loose

A gunman wearing a gas mask set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York subway car on Tuesday, injuring 16 people and throwing the morning commute into chaos, officials said, in the latest violence in the city's transit system. Following are reactions from eyewitnesses and officials:

John Butsikares, 15, was a passenger on his way to school when the shooting happened. “There were people screaming for medical assistance. It was just a scary moment. It was, everyone was packed together, and I didn’t know what happened until after." New York City Mayor condemned the attack.

“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by asingle individual." New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there are no life-threatening injuries following the Brooklyn subway shooting in a press conference. She added that this incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Sewell asked for New Yorkers to share any photos or videos of the incident with law enforcement, as the suspect is still at large. Sewell said that at 8:24am (local time), as the Manhattan-bound N train waited to enter the 36th Street subway, a man wearing a gas mask took a canister out of his bag and opened it. "The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," she said.

Sewell described the suspect as Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green construction-type vest with a hooded grey sweatshirt. "The accused filled the train with smoke and opened fire on the passengers. He was reportedly a Black male, 5'5" tall, with a heavy build. Wearing a green construction-type vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt," said Sewell. The commissioner confirmed that the shooting happened inside the subway car.

"The suspect was in the train car. The shooting began in the train car," Sewell said. Sewell said there was no known motive at this time. "We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," she said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that a suspected gunman who shot multiple people on the subway on Tuesday morning is still at large. "Tranquility and normalness was disrupted, brutally disrupted, by an individual so cold-hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted as they simply went about their daily lives. This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," Hochul said. The governor urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

"This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," she said. Brooklyn resident Haitham Taher, 20, said he does not feel safe. “It feels like you’re not safe. You feel you’re not protected. We have a bunch of cops around, but you feel like they’re not doing anything.”

A local resident only identified as Kareeme told NBC New York 4 News: “I saw maybe a 16-year-old kid, he was sitting on the steps coming out of the train station, and he had a bullet in his knee." Nets star Kevin Durant was headed to the team's practice facility when he was informed about the shooting on Tuesday morning. "It's devastating. I don't know too many details," Durant told reporters ahead of the Nets' play-in tournament game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.