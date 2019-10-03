Picture: Ivandrei Pretorius/Pexels

Sydney - A gunman has been shot dead after an hour-long shooting spree in western Sydney on Wednesday night, in which he opened fire on a residential home and two police stations. New South Wales (NSW) Police declared the shooting at a police station "a critical incident," which left multiple officers with injuries, including one who is being treated in hospital for a pellet wound to his head.

Police said a number of shots were fired into the front of St Marys Police Station on Wednesday night.

Shortly after, the same gunman, armed with a pump-action 12 gauge shotgun, fired a number of shots at police officers at Penrith Police Station.

Police returned fire, fatally injuring the man who died at the scene, NSW Police said in a statement overnight.