Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan

KABUL - Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan's Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and Taliban representatives have been holding peace talks in Qatar.

The two judges, who have not yet been named, were killed and their driver wounded, in an attack at around 8:30 am, police said, adding the case was being investigated by security forces.

A spokesman for the Taliban said its fighters were not involved.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians by the Taliban and other militant groups.

Ghani said "terror, horror and crime" was not a solution to Afghanistan's problem and beseeched the Taliban to accept "a permanent ceasefire". Government officials, journalists, and activists have been targeted in recent months, stoking fear particularly in the capital Kabul.