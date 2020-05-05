Half of Africans will run out of money during Covid-19 lockdown - report

Cape Town - Almost 70 per cent of people across Africa said food and water would be a problem during a 14-day coronavirus lockdown, while more than half would run out of money, a new report found on Tuesday.

Countries across Africa have quickly implemented policies to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, but they need to find a balance between reducing transmission while preventing social and economic disruption, according to a report conducted by global market research firm IPSOS in collaboration with the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners.

"Covid-19 is not just a health crisis, it's a political and social crisis as well," said Africa CDC director John Nkengasong.

The new findings will help countries make strategic decisions on relaxing their lockdowns, given that the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will hit already vulnerable populations the hardest, said WHO Africa regional director Matshidiso Moeti.

After interviewing almost 21,000 people from 28 cities in 20 African countries on potential Covid-19 stay-at-home measures, the report also stressed important information gaps in many nations across the continent.