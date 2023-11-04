Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, November 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Hamas armed wing: More than 60 hostages are missing due to Israeli airstrikes

Palestinians run for cover after a strike near the Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City on November 1, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Picture: Bashar Taleb / AFP

Palestinians run for cover after a strike near the Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City on November 1, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Picture: Bashar Taleb / AFP

Published 56m ago

Share

The armed wing of Palestinian militant faction Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing because of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Late last month, Hamas said an estimated 50 captives held by the group were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said on Hamas' Telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israel hostages were trapped under the rubble.

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on October 7, two US officials said on Thursday.

Hamas, an armed Islamist group that governs Gaza, has so far released four civilians among the 239 believed to be held.

Reuters

Related Topics:

warwar crimeHamasIsraeli Defence ForcesPalestineIsraelIsrael Palestine Conflict