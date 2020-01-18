Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

London - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's royal family and they will not use their "royal highness" titles as they embark on a more independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how Meghan became one of the family.

Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy this month by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.