Another of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims has opted out of a class action settlement deal.
Actress Dominique Huett - who has claimed the disgraced movie mogul invited her to a hotel for a business meeting in 2010 and forced oral sex on her before masturbating - was amongst more than 30 of the alleged victims set to receive part of a £36 million deal.
However, she told The Guardian newspaper: "Originally I thought it was the best option for everyone, but after finding out more details, I think that opting out is the best way to get a better deal for me and for everyone."
The deal was aimed at paying off his Weinstein Company's debts, although Dominique has now joined Kaja Sokola, Wedil David and Alexandra Canos in opting out of the settlement offer.
It was recently reported that the filmmaker's representatives reached a proposed deal with over 30 women after two years of negotiating.