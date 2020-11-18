Head of UK's criticised Covid-19 test and trace scheme self isolates on advice from app

Dido Harding, the embattled head of Britain's coronavirus test and trace system, on Wednesday revealed she would go into self-isolation after being contacted by her own phone app.

"Nothing like personal experience of your own products...got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead," she tweeted, along with a screen shot of the Test and Trace app message telling her to self-isolate.

Harding has come under fire for the bungled rollout of the initial app, which informs anyone who has recently been in proximity to someone reporting coronavirus symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also in quarantine after meeting with one of his Conservative MPs on Thursday, who later tested positive for the virus.

Johnson spent three days in intensive care in April after catching the disease, admitting later that he could have died.