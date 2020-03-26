Healthy 21-year-old is UK's 'youngest coronavirus casualty'

London - A woman of 21 who was in good health has become the youngest Briton to be killed by the coronavirus.

Chloe Middleton’s devastated family shared the news of her death in the hope it will act as a wake-up call to those ignoring social distancing rules.

The popular young woman from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was said to have no existing health worries before developing Covid-19 symptoms including a cough.

She was taken to hospital but deteriorated rapidly, and died last Friday. It is understood from NHS sources that her decline was so quick that she was not admitted as an inpatient and was not tested for the virus before her death.

But, because of her symptoms, a coroner has recorded her death as linked to coronavirus. Her devastated mother Diane Middleton, 44, wrote on Facebook: "To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus, please think again. This so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."