Help Wanted: British royals need musicians urgently!

Durban – There was a time during the heyday of the British monarchy that artists would have jumped at the opportunity to perform before the royal family. It could have opened doors that would otherwise have remained closed.

It seems that time has come to an end for artists as well as the royal family. This, after several chart-topping British artists turned down the offer to perform at King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. Sir Elton John, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all said thanks, but no thanks. The artists’ management did not comment on the matter.

Elton John cited a busy schedule as the reason he would not be appearing. The Spice Girls previously performed for the royals at a gala dinner in 1997. “Rolling Stone” reported that one of its members, Gerri Halliwell, kissed Prince Charles on the cheek, breaking royal protocol. What has gone so wrong for the royals that celebrities have started to distance themselves?

Besides the Harry and Meghan saga, the royal family has been followed by a cloud of controversy, particularly over the actions of Prince Andrew. After headlines broke across the globe about his alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and his child sex ring, the royals have not been able to escape the glare of the spotlight. A documentary released on Netflix, “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”, featured the testimony of a man who worked on Epstein’s island in the British Virgin Islands.

The man, who worked as a caretaker of the island, testified that he saw Prince Andrew fondling a then underage woman, Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre). Giuffre claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her at Epstein's home. Prince Andrew’s lawyers eventually reached a settlement agreement with Giuffre.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have done a splendid job of badmouthing the royal family to every American media outlet that would have them. The two claimed to have cut ties with the royal family, yet still used royal contacts and names when they needed them. Harry even released a book about how hard it was being a privileged white male in a royal family with the world at his fingertips.

Simon Jones, PR to Little Mix, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, told “Rolling Stone”: “The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans.” Besides the controversy, the coronation comes when the UK is facing is worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Cash-strapped taxpayers have to wonder how their government can bankroll a multimillion-pound event at a time when people are struggling to put food on the table.