A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Picture: Aly Song/Reuters Here are the latest developments in the new coronavirus outbreak: * China raised the death toll to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people to return to work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break. * The cabinet said workers in key industries such as food and medical supplies must be helped to return to work as soon as possible. Many workplaces and schools will remain closed. * Chinese railways, airlines and other public transport were ordered to take a coordinated approach and minimise the risk of transmitting disease. Workers should return in "batches". * A British man who contracted the new coronavirus while attending a conference in Singapore may have infected seven other people when he stopped off at a chalet in a French mountain village for a few days on his way home.

* The man was Britain's third case and health experts said he appeared to be linked to a fourth announced on Sunday.

* The second case of the fast-spreading new virus to be confirmed in Spain was a British man also thought to be connected with the chalet group.

* Local Chinese authorities said they had not blocked Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW from resuming production amid the coronavirus outbreak, denying an earlier report in the Nikkei Business Daily. The company would restart production once inspections were completed, they said.

* China said a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) had been allocated as of Saturday afternoon to fight the virus.

* An American hospitalised in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim. A Japanese patient there also died.

* A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus on Friday.

* The virus has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a Reuters count based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people.

* There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

* Chinese-ruled Hong Kong introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for all people arriving from the mainland, or who have been there during the previous 14 days. Malaysia expanded its ban on visitors from China.

* Taiwan, which has 16 cases, banned international cruise ships from docking.

* France said it did not recommend travelling to China unless there was an "imperative" reason. Italy asked children travelling from China to stay away from school for two weeks.

* Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

* China's central bank said its economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the virus outbreak, adding that it would step up policy support.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China is doing all it can to contain the virus and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development.

* China will halve tariffs on some U.S. imports amid growing risks from coronavirus.