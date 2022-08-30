Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Here’s why you have to be over 21 to buy a can of whipped cream in New York

Berry Pavlova with vanilla whipped cream and pistachios looks delicious, but teens are getting high on cans of whipped cream. Picture: Eric Boyd/ Los Angeles Times

Published 14m ago

Cape Town - A New York law was passed that prevents anyone under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream cans to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide.

According to Now This News, around one in five teens are inhaling nitrous oxide also known as “whippits” which forced officials from the Democratic state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., who represents Howard Beach, Ozone Park, and a number of other neighbourhoods of Queens to put a ban on the cans.

“The need to limit the access and sale of whippits first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighbourhood streets, said Addabbo.

“Used whippits piling up in our communities are not only an eye sore, but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem,” he said.

Addabbo added that the law which was passed late last year would not only eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for the youth, but protect their children’s health from this lethal chemical.

In a statement issued by the New York State Senate, it said the whipped cream chargers are filled with nitrous oxide which is used as an over-the-counter inhalant because of its euphoric effects and is highly addictive.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use, but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance,” Addabbo said.

IOL

