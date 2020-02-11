Sydney - Australia's highest court on Tuesday ruled two Indigenous men cannot be deported even though they were born overseas and never applied for citizenship, in a landmark ruling for the country's first inhabitants.
Australia's conservative government has in recent months moved to deport hundreds of foreigners convicted of crimes as part of an immigration crack-down that can also strip dual-nationals of their Australian citizenship.
The move has seen scores of people deported from Australia, sometimes to countries they had left when just children.
Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms were born overseas with at least one of their parents an Indigenous Australian citizen.
Both men had been living in Australia with permanent residency visas but had never applied to become citizens.