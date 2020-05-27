Hikers missing for 18 days found alive in New Zealand bush

Wellington - Two young hikers missing in remote bush in New Zealand have been found alive after 18 days.

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, both aged 23, went tramping in Kahurangi National Park at the top of the country's South Island, on May 9.

After they failed to return from the hike as expected, police and volunteers launched a search for the pair on May 19.

Searchers were pulled from the area after heavy rain on Monday, but efforts resumed at first light on Wednesday.

A police officer watches as a helicopter takes off during a rescue operation to find two missing trampers in the Kahurangi National Park in the South Island of New Zealand. Picture: CPL Naomi James/New Zealand Defence Force via AP

Police said six teams were flown into the search area by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday.

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, a team of search and rescue workers prepares to board a helicopter during a rescue operation to find two missing trampers in the Kahurangi National Park in the South Island of New Zealand. Picture: CPL Naomi James/New Zealand Defence Force via AP

Five specialist tracking experts were brought in from around the country, as well as three search dog teams to bolster the operations, police said.

A helicopter hoists a search rescue worker aboard during a rescue operation to find two missing trampers in the Kahurangi National Park in the South Island of New Zealand. Picture: CPL Naomi James/New Zealand Defence Force via AP

dpa