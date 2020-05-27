Hikers missing for 18 days found alive in New Zealand bush
By dpa 1h ago
Wellington - Two young hikers missing in remote bush in New Zealand have been found alive after 18 days.
Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, both aged 23, went tramping in Kahurangi National Park at the top of the country's South Island, on May 9.
After they failed to return from the hike as expected, police and volunteers launched a search for the pair on May 19.
Searchers were pulled from the area after heavy rain on Monday, but efforts resumed at first light on Wednesday.
Police said six teams were flown into the search area by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday.
Five specialist tracking experts were brought in from around the country, as well as three search dog teams to bolster the operations, police said.
dpa