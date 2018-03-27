Investigators found the defendant's mobile phone, which had fallen out of his trousers during the crime, in the woman's apartment. File picture: Pixabay

Hamburg - An HIV-positive man was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for raping an 82-year-old woman in the northern German city of Hamburg.

The regional court in Hamburg also found the 29-year-old guilty of deliberate bodily harm and theft.

"It's clear from a multitude of unshakable evidence that the defendant was the perpetrator," the judge said.

Among other things, investigators had found the defendant's mobile phone, which had fallen out of his trousers during the crime, in the woman's apartment.

The court found that the defendant had entered the woman's apartment through an open balcony door on the morning of July 8.

In the following hour he raped the woman five times and attempted rape a further time. He also stole 100 euros from her before escaping.

The octogenarian suffered numerous injuries and had to undergo HIV prevention treatment, with severe side effects. She is still suffering the effects of the crime.

The public prosecutor had called for a prison sentence of six years and ten months, while the defence had proposed a sentence of four or five years.

dpa