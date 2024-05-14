It’s a child’s dream to be in a supermarket for a night, having access to the toys and limitless junk food. However, one woman had a completely different version of this without the perks. The homeless woman was discovered living on the rooftop sign of a supermarket. She reportedly had been there for approximately a year before anyone noticed her.

According to NBC News, the 34-year-old unknown US woman was discovered living inside the business sign after contractors investigating an extension cord on the roof of a store decided to trace the wire. It took them inside the rooftop advertising sign, where the ‘secret guest’ had set up a comfortable nest, replete with flooring, a computer, and a coffee maker. Police were called and the woman reportedly explained that she had a job elsewhere but no home and had been staying there for approximately a year.

“She was homeless. It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign. People would see her from time to time and then all of a sudden she would vanish,” a police officer was quoted as saying. “No one really knew where she went but no one ever indicated or thought that she would be up on top of the roof.” The woman did not explain to authorities how she found that the grocery store sign was accessible via a door on the roof, or how she got up there without being seen, given that there was no ladder to ascend.

Police ended up nicknaming her the ‘roof ninja’ for her stealthy approach to entering and exiting the rooftop sign unseen. When they discovered the woman’s living conditions, they requested her to leave, and she agreed after apologising for the disruption. She supposedly refused to call homeless services. She was not arrested and there were no charges filed against her.