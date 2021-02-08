Hong Kong imposes three city lockdowns amid fourth wave of Covid-19

Cape Town – Hong Kong has confirmed 32 new coronavirus infections and has imposed three lockdowns. The overnight coronavirus lockdowns were situated in Mong Kok, Hung Hom, and Quarry Bay on Sunday evening, according to media reports. On Sunday, secretary for food and health, Sophia Chan, encouraged the public to limit gatherings during the holiday season. Among those ordered into lockdown were teachers, pupils, janitors with mandatory Covid-19 testing levied on Shau Kei Wan Government Secondary School. Law enforcement officers have closed off residential blocks without warning and can search residential blocks at will.

On Monday, more than 20 residences were urgently vacated after experts discovered a vertical spread of the disease might have occurred due to plumbing.

The police performed "ambush-style" searches on homes, requiring everyone to be checked for Coronavirus and to pay a fine of HK$5,000 $645 if they are tested positive.

A viral video showed police officers racing up a street after an a positive Covid-19 was confirmed.

Spectators leapt out of the way, as they unfurled a roll of tape to cordon off a building and its inhabitants.

There are reportedly 29 CHP construction workers infected with Covid-19, and around 3,000 other workers returned negative for the virus.

The second round of urgent coronavirus tests will be completed shortly.

The Construction Site Workers Union said mobile screening units would be better for evaluating workers.

The government plans to test the 200,000-strong construction workforce by the end of this February.

Funeral homes in the community around Cheong Lok Mansion resumed on Monday morning after the services were granted permission to re-open.

Instead of suffering fluctuating societal constraints to contain successive outbreaks of diseases, there are now more targeted lockdowns in buildings.

The result of Hong Kong's faster research and testing capacity is that it now has more than 100,000 experiments performed every day this year, as opposed to only 10 000 per day last year.

Thus far, Hong Kong has resisted significant lockdowns. This is the fourth epidemic, with a sharp decline in coronavirus cases.

African News Agency