Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Hong Kong model butchered over money dispute, four arrested

Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said on Saturday.

Hong Kong are hunting for the former husband of model and influencer Abby Choi, whose dismembered and cooked partial remains were found in a village house set up as a butchery site. Picture: Instagram

Published 15m ago

Share

Hong Kong - Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said on Saturday.

The partial remains of influencer Abby Choi, who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine “L'Officiel Monaco”, were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are still looking for the head," superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman's limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder that had been used to mince human flesh, Chung said.

"Two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue" were left at the scene, he added.

Choi's ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said.

The man's father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier.

"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums," Chung said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill."

Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband's brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.

Story continues below Advertisement

The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished -- suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi's body, he added.

Around a hundred police officers were on Saturday combing a cemetery suspected to be the dumping ground for some of Choi's remains, Chung said.

AFP

Related Topics:

AsiaChinaCrime and courtsTrue Crime

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP