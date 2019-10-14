HONG KONG — A homemade, remote-controlled bomb intended to "kill or to harm" riot control officers was detonated as they deployed against renewed violence in Hong Kong over the weekend, police said Monday, in a further escalation of destructive street battles gripping the business hub.
The "loud thud" Sunday night close to riot officers who had been clearing away a protester-built road block marked the first known use of an explosive device during protests that started in June over a contested extradition bill and have snowballed into an anti-government, anti-police and anti-China movement.
"It exploded less than 2 metres away from a police vehicle. We have reason to believe that the bomb was meant to target police officers," Deputy Commissioner Tang Ping-keung said at a news conference, speaking through a translator.
But despite spiraling violence and widespread vandalism and gasoline-bomb attacks by black-clad hardcore protesters, the movement is still rousing support from more moderate demonstrators.
A peaceful rally in central Hong Kong's swanky business district Monday night drew crowds in the thousands, so large that the giant throng of singing, chanting demonstrators spilled out of a park into side streets.