Hong Kong to ease social distancing measures

CAPE TOWN, January 17 (ANA) - Hong Kong is expected to relax its stringent social distancing laws from Thursday. Hong Kong has come through its fourth wave of the coronavirus, and for residents and companies who have endured months of constraints, the relaxing of social distancing measures is a welcome move. From Thursday, gyms, beauty salons, massage parlours, amusement parks, movie theatres and indoor and outdoor sporting venues will reopen, according to CNN. Businesses will be required to have their workers screened for the Covid-19 virus on a daily basis, and visits from clients will need to be registered. If more than two entities want to meet, they require the Executive Council's consent before authorising groups of four if the Covid-19 situation remains stable.

"We see there is room to gradually loosen social distancing measures," Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan said on Tuesday, according to media reports.

A ban on meetings in public spaces with more than two people remains in effect.

“Thanks to the hard work and co-operation of the whole of Hong Kong, the pandemic over the last month has become milder. You will have noticed local cases are now at low double digits. Untraceable cases also show a downward trend and now are in single digits,” the South China Morning Post quoted Chan as saying.

Chan said the decision was based on risk evaluation, including the possibility for another spike in cases after the Lunar New Year holiday.

A total of eight new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hong Kong.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the city has reported a total of 10,788 cases and 193 deaths since the pandemic started.

– African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher