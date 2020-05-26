Hong Kong to reopen karaoke parlours, nightclubs, bathhouses

Hong Kong - Hong Kong will lift the remaining coronavirus-related business restrictions on Friday, paving the way for nightclubs, karaoke parlours, bathhouses and other establishments to reopen, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

Hong Kong has recorded one locally-transmitted case of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, in the last four weeks.

Social distancing regulations prohibiting more than eight people from gathering in a public place will remain in place through June 4, the day tens of thousands of people usually hold a Tiananmen Square vigil in the city's Victoria Park.

Hong Kong has hosted the world's largest Tiananmen Square vigil for the past 30 years. This year, organizers have called on residents to hold vigils privately in groups of eight or fewer to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Karaoke parlours, bars and other establishments linked to Covid-19 clusters in the city were ordered to close on April 1. The government has since rolled out aid packages meant to help the shuttered establishments retain employees and manage rental costs.