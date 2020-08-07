Hope fades for survivors of Beirut blast

Beirut - Lebanese rescue workers and army soldiers were struggling on Friday to remove huge items of debris in search for possible survivors at Beirut's port following the massive blast that ripped through the area killing at least 149 people.

The area was a beehive of activity with cranes and bulldozers attempting to move away large pieces of debris at the hangar that is believed to have housed the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that blew up on Tuesday after being stored there for years.

The blast killed more than 149 people, wounded approximately 5,000 and forced more than 250,000 out of their damaged homes.

The Lebanese Red Cross believes there are still 100 people missing, most of whom were working at Beirut's port.

"We are doing our best as we are hoping to find people alive and trapped, but all we have found so far are the remains of people beyond recognition," said a rescue worker, who said he has been working non-stop for the past 48 hours.