Oregon - Seated in the lobby of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Portland last December, Jermaine Massey was approached by hotel security. He had been on his cellphone, speaking to his mother at 11 p.m., in a quiet corner of the area.
"Portland police will be here in a minute," a guard said to Massey, a black guest.
"Why are they coming?" Massey asked. He explained he was staying at the hotel.
"Not anymore," the guard responded.
Claiming that Massey was "loitering" and that his presence was a threat to other guests' safety, the guard had the police escort Massey to his room and gather his belongings, and then lead him off the property.