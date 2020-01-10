President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt speaks at the White House in Washington. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP

Washington - Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, on Friday said the House will move next week to transfer articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump's trial. The top House Democrat said she told Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring a resolution to the floor next week to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate.

In Friday's statement to her Democratic colleagues, she added that she would consult with them on Tuesday on how to proceed.

Last month, Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his handling of military aid to Ukraine.

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to conduct the impeachment trial and then vote to determine whether Trump should be removed from office or acquitted.