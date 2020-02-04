London - The majority of Canadians do not want to pay for Harry and Meghan’s security as they are not representing the Queen after moving there, a major survey shows.
According to the poll for CTV, Canada’s largest commercial TV channel, 77 percent oppose footing the bill to guard the couple because they are not in the country on behalf of the British monarchy.
A Daily Mail survey last month showed that a similar number – 76 percent – believe Harry and Meghan should not receive another penny in British taxpayer support for police protection if they choose to live abroad.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, with their son Archie following their decision to step down as senior royals last month, saying they will split their time between North America and the UK.
They are guarded by a combination of Metropolitan Police officers and Canadian Mounties.