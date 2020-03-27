Hundreds of Israeli troops to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

Tel Aviv - Israel will deploy its army to assist police on street patrols to enforce a lockdown against the coronavirus epidemic, the military said on Friday.

About 500 troops will join police squadrons from Sunday to help "in patrolling, isolating and securing certain areas, blocking routes and additional similar assignments", the military said in a statement.

Israel has reported more than 3 000 infections and 10 deaths from the illness. This week, authorities tightened a partial lockdown, requiring citizens to stay within 100 metres (110 yards) of home and setting sanctions for defying rules.

Israelis have been told to stay home where possible, schools have been shut and many businesses have closed, prompting more than 500 000 lay-offs.

Police have set up roadblocks to enforce curbs on movement and break up gatherings.