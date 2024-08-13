Hundreds of students penalised for using AI tools to cheat

Hundreds of students in the United Kingdom (UK) have been penalised for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to cheat. Research has revealed that more than one in six students admitted to cheating, leading to some institutions banning AI software.

AI platform AIPRM has revealed more than 82.5% UK universities have investigated students for cheating, with Birmingham City University recording 402 cases and Leeds Beckett University, 395 infringements. Research further found that Birmingham City University students have used AI to cheat, with more than 400 instances reported in the last two academic years. According to the findings, the university suffered the most when artificial intelligence first boomed it seems, with 307 of those instances taking place in 2022/2023. In comparison, Birmingham Newman University reported zero offences.

Picture: AIPRM In the same period, Leeds Beckett University recorded 395 penalties with 205 of those cases in the 2023/24 academic year.

Meanwhile, Leeds Trinity had significantly less reports of AI cheating, with 119 instances in total, whilst the University of Leeds reported just seven offences. Research showed that Coventry University had 231 academic penalties in the last two years and rounding off the top 5 is Robert Gordon University with 211 instances of cheating, and University of Hull with 193 penalties being given. According to AIPRM, UK universities that reported zero penalties for students using AI to cheat include; University of Cambridge, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, University of London, University of Gloucestershire and Royal College of Art.

AIPRM's Christopher C Cemper, said while AI can be a great source for locating academic research, generating ideas and summarising articles, students must be sure to always ensure their work is original. "For example, AI can assist with grammar and style of writing, but do not use it to write an entire paper or section of your assignment," he said. Cemper added that AI can be used as a guide to understand or upgrade skill however, critical thinking must always be applied.