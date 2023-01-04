Hunters to cull Scandinavian wolf population despite dire warnings about lack of genetic variation

Swedish hunters have begun the biggest wolf cull in decades despite warnings from scientists that the wolf population is already far too low and threatened by inbreeding.

Sweden and Norway have a cross-border population of about 460 Scandinavian wolves, but the Swedish government wants to cut the number to 170 after it instructed the state environmental protection agency to re-examine the recommended numbers, claiming that the level of conflict between humans and wolves was increasing, and public acceptance of the wolf population decreasing. In Norway the government allows for a maximum of just four to six new pups each year, with the remainder open to hunting.