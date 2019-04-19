Picture: Benjamin Nelan/Pixabay

London - A pensioner has been jailed for 25 years for trying to kill his wife and stepson with a hammer at their holiday home. Robert Ulph, 72, claimed during a trial in Spain last month that he had no recollection of the attack and argued he may have suffered a psychotic episode.

But judges ruled he was "fully conscious of his actions" when he attempted to murder wife Alla and grown-up stepson Kiren at a flat in the Costa Blanca resort of Denia.

In a 44-page judgment released on Thursday, the court ruled that it had been proven Ulph, formerly of Gosport, Hampshire, entered Kiren’s bedroom while he was asleep "with the intention of ending his life".

Mrs Ulph, 49, rushed in to attempt to save her son but Ulph "tried to hit her with the hammer several times in the head, bit her arm and punched her several times in the stomach", judges said.

Kiren, then 20, spent two days in intensive care after the 2017 attack, which came a month after Ulph threatened to kill his family following a row.

Daily Mail